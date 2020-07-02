The Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust (SSPBT) ran a lockdown competition along with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers for school pupils and a couple of bands from the Royal High School entered.

It was billed as a great way for young folk across the country to form bands, learn new skills and share their music with a huge audience…

The good news is that one of the school’s bands, Lone Lung achieved third place with their cover of Toploader’s Dancing in the Moonlight.

And here it is for you to enjoy:

The S5 and S6 musicians recorded what is called a ‘barrack version with accompanying video of Toploader’s classic track using Zoom and Garageband. The recording was literally home made.

While recording the song one of the members, Andrew suffered from a collapsed lung and had to be rushed to A&E just four days before the competition entry had to be completed. But he recovered – and gave the others inspiration for the name of the breakaway band.

The youngsters hope that there song and video will put a smile on your face.

