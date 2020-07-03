Hearts have tonight issued a statement on their official website following the conclusion of their preliminary hearing at the Court of Session on Friday afternoon.

Lord Clark said the rules of the football authorities mean the case must be heard by an independent tribunal set up through the Scottish FA rules.

Hearts issued a joint statement with Partick Thistle statement which reads as follows:

“After three days of detailed and complex submissions, Heart of Midlothian and Partick Thistle today learned the outcome of our preliminary hearing in the Court of Session, presided over by Lord Clark.

It is important to note that this was only to determine how to proceed.

Lord Clark found in our favour in two motions while we were unsuccessful in one. While denied the opportunity for a public hearing in Court this simply means we now pursue the same outcome in a different forum.

Importantly, we were successful in the motion to get access to a number of documents that will be key to support our case in arbitration.

Both clubs are also pleased to have received a fair hearing and feel it important to point to Lord Clark’s words that: “I do not blame the petitioners for not raising proceedings or seeking arbitration whilst that important and potentially crucial alternative [of reconstruction] was available and was actively being facilitated by the SPFL.”

We promised our supporters that we would fight for them and we shall continue to do so.

Neither club will be making any further comment today.”

