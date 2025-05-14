Colleagues not doing their jobs properly, staff taking credit for other peoples’ work and over-demanding bosses are the things most likely to make Scots employees angry according to figures just released.





The poll, commissioned by workplace relations experts Acas, asked employees to consider what three things made them the most angry in the workplace.



Half (50%) of Scots who took part cited people perceived not to be doing their job properly, while 43% pointed at others claiming credit for their work.



An over-demanding boss (41%), having too much work to do (38%) and rude customers or staff (34%) made up the top five things that made employees’ blood boil.



Over a quarter of Scots (26%) cited “feeling excluded by others at work” and around one in six (16%) pointed to a lack of training or an induction.



The YouGov poll, conducted between March 27 and April 1, also found that 1% included being angered by fellow staff voicing opinions opposite to their own.



Stewart Gee, Acas’ Head of Individual Dispute Resolution, said: “It’s clear from our poll that there’s a range of issues that make people angry at work.



“Anger over a lack of recognition, rudeness, their boss or a colleague seen as not pulling their weight can impact productivity and escalate to conflict if left unresolved.



“It is important for workplace conflict to be addressed at the earliest possible opportunity.”



According to Acas, conflict at work is estimated to cost UK organisations £30 billion each year. They say dealing with conflict positively and quickly can build trust and improve relationships.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels.com







