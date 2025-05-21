Following yesterday’s public appeal, two men have been arrested over the fail-to-stop collision in Leeds in which 19-year-old Ashton Kitchen-White was killed.

Regan Kemp, aged 26, from St Just, Penzance, and Liam Miller, aged 24, from Polbeth, West Lothian, were arrested overnight after handing themselves in to police in their respective areas.

Both have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the collision in Ring Road Beeston Park, Middleton, on Friday, May 16, and are being returned to West Yorkshire to be interviewed.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for information to help them trace 26-year-old Macauley Martin, from Livingston, West Lothian, who remains wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information in relation to Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pintford or crime reference 13250275852 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

We are grateful to everyone who assisted in sharing yesterday’s appeal and who contacted us with information.

