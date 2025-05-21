The Scotland Hat Walk returned to Dunfermline with more than 130 milliners, hatters, and hat enthusiasts donning their finest headwear and raising more than £2,500 to help find a cure for brain tumours.

The colourful event made a stylish return to Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline, on Sunday 27 April 2025, marking its second successful year.

Founded by milliners Lisa Jones (Off With Her Head Millinery) and Leanne Cairns (Leanne Cairns Millinery), the event welcomed a vibrant crowd of hat lovers, milliners, and supporters for a joyful afternoon of creativity and fundraising, all in support of Brain Tumour Research.

Watt Nicol and the Steampunk Ladies.

Lisa Jones said: “Bringing a bigger event to Dunfermline this year was not without its challenges, but everything came together on the day. It was lovely to see the success of the Millinery Exhibition in particular, a wonderful showcase of the amazing talent we have here in Scotland.”

The day began with a lively millinery exhibition in The Glen Pavilion, where attendees explored a display of handmade hats and headwear. Scottish milliners and hatters shared their work and chatted with visitors about their creative process and the inspirations behind their designs.

At 1pm, the walk officially began, led by Joscelyne Kerr, a 19-year-old astrophysics student from Kinross. Diagnosed with an ultra-rare brain tumour, the first known case of its kind in Scotland, Joscelyne is a passionate supporter of Brain Tumour Research and served as this year’s Scotland Hat Walk Ambassador. She was joined on the walk by her mum Ann and sister Evie.

Now part of the global World Hat Walk, the event joined more than 50 cities across six continents, united by a single joyful requirement: everyone must wear a hat.

Best Dressed Dog and David Bolton Best Dressed Couple

Adding to the day’s unique atmosphere, Scottish folk singer and comedian Watt Nicol joined the walk as part of his 90 Mega Watt Challenges to mark his 90th birthday.

Messages of support were also shared by local MSP, Jenny Gilruth, and singer, Barbara Dickson, who was born in Dunfermline.

The event concluded with the Best Dressed Competitions, judged by Alexander Stewart MSP. Prizes were awarded in the categories of Best Dressed Couple, Best Hat (Adult), Best Hat (Kids) and Best Dressed Dog.

Leanne Cairns said: “On just our second year, I cannot believe how far the Scotland Hat Walk has come. We’re so grateful to our sponsors, our amazing volunteer team at the newly formed Scotland Hat Association, and everyone who supported us.

“Exceeding last year’s fundraising total by more than £1,000 and showcasing such a brilliant range of Scottish millinery talent has been incredibly rewarding.”

The Scotland Hat Walk also proudly aligns with the spirit of Wear A Hat Day, Brain Tumour Research’s flagship awareness and fundraising campaign. Donations to the cause help support vital initiatives such as the Scottish Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence, a unique collaboration between Brain Tumour Research and The Beatson Cancer Charity.

The event was supported by sponsors Cheryl Crawford Dance Studios, where Joscelyne previously trained, Fabhatrix of Edinburgh, and Katherine Elizabeth Millinery and Business Academy.

The organising team was joined by fellow milliners Emma Mitchell of Fascinatingly Different, Joss Hindmarch of Joss Designs and Jo Hills of Ginger & Teal.

With the newly launched Scotland Hat Association aiming to promote millinery across the country, the team is already making plans for Scotland Hat Walk 2026.

Ashley McWilliams, Community Development Manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Events like the Scotland Hat Walk are vital in raising awareness and much-needed funds. Joscelyne’s strength and the dedication of the organisers are inspiring, and it is through community-driven events like this that we can move closer to a cure for this devastating disease.”

