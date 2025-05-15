A captivating new golf exhibition, ‘Teeing Off Through Time,’ has been unveiled at Braid Hills Golf Course, coinciding with preparations for the milestone 125th Edinburgh Evening News Dispatch Trophy.





The exhibition celebrates Edinburgh’s rich golfing heritage just as the city’s most prestigious amateur team golf championship returns to Braid Hills. The historic Dispatch Trophy, dating back to 1890, will commence on 17 May with the final scheduled for 24 May. The tournament features a unique double foursomes format with four-player teams and has been a cornerstone of Edinburgh’s golfing tradition for over 130 years, interrupted only by the two World Wars and the pandemic.

‘Teeing Off Through Time’ is the third exhibition in Edinburgh Leisure’s series celebrating Edinburgh 900 and is free to visitors in the foyer of Edinburgh Leisure’s Braid Hills golf course. The exhibition chronicles Edinburgh’s pivotal role in golf’s origins, showcases Edinburgh Leisure’s six golf courses and their vibrant communities, explores the evolution of golf clubs, highlights the storied histories of the Dispatch Trophy and Gibson Cup, and provides information on joining Edinburgh Leisure’s golf club.

“With the Dispatch Trophy being played at the Braids, and the Scottish Open taking place at the Renaissance Club in July, we’re hoping there will be lots of golfers interested in paying the exhibition a visit,” said Kerry Teakle, PR Officer at Edinburgh Leisure, who has led the project. “The timing couldn’t be better to celebrate our city’s tremendous golfing heritage.”

The exhibition will remain at Braid Hills until Thursday, 29 May, before moving to Silverknowes Golf Course. Golf enthusiasts will have another opportunity to view the exhibition from July 9-15 as part of the broader Edinburgh 900 Exhibition at St James Quarter, where it will be displayed in a retail unit on Leith Street, next to Mòr Bakery.

Edinburgh Leisure was selected to represent the “City of Leisure” theme at the St James Quarter exhibition. Their previous Edinburgh 900 exhibitions, ‘Great Lengths’ and ‘Your Health is for Life,’ which showcase the organisation’s 27-year commitment to promoting active lifestyles and the history of swimming pools in Edinburgh, will also be on display.

Edinburgh Leisure received funding for the exhibition as part of the city’s Edinburgh 900 celebrations, a landmark initiative commemorating the city’s rich history spanning almost a millennium funded by the council. The full Edinburgh 900 programme examines the city’s evolution through commerce, conflict, faith, and finance, while celebrating Edinburgh’s present and envisioning its future aspirations.

“Having the opportunity to again display our other Edinburgh 900 exhibitions alongside the newer golf exhibition at St James in July is the perfect opportunity to showcase all the great facilities we have,” Kerry added. “It also highlights Edinburgh Leisure’s Active Communities programmes which supported 14,782 people in 2024-2025 who face significant barriers to physical activity, including those affected by health conditions, disabilities, inequalities, and poverty—empowering participants to improve their health, wellbeing, and quality of life.”

Like this: Like Loading...