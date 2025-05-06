Hibs Women Head Coach Grant Scott says he is very ‘humbled’ and ‘priviliged’ to have won the PFA Scotland SWPL Manager of the Year award.

The 51-year-old collected the award on Sunday (4 May 2025 ) evening in Glasgow as he was voted the best manager in Scottish Women’s football during the 2024/25 campaign by his peers.

Scott had overseen a remarkable season to date in his second season back in charge, improving upon last season’s fifth-place finish with a title charge and Sky Sports Cup Final appearance.

The team have lost just one of their last 21 league matches, pushing them three points clear at the top of the ScottishPower Women’s Premier League with three matches remaining.

Speaking to PFA Scotland, Scott spoke of his delight and thankfulness after picking up the award just hours after leading his side to a memorable Derby Day victory over Hearts at Oriam.

“It feels fantastic. And it’s very humbling at the same time.

“It’s a privilege to be in the role that I do and have the support around me that I do at home.

“It’s like any of those kind of votes,” Scott added. “You put your wits against each other week-to-week, season-to-season.

“For them to recognise that we have done a good job, because it’s not all about me, it’s about the whole function that goes on behind the team. I’m delighted to get that recognition from my peers. It’s very humbling.”

With games against second-place Glasgow City, fourth-place Celtic and third-place Rangers still to come, Scott is well aware the season is far from over but insists any silverware achieved would be a massive achievement for the Club.

“The league [title] is the standard for who have been the best across a sustained period. We have not done it yet. There’s a lot of work left to do, as strange as that is with just three games to go.

“There is very difficult opponents for us left to play, but we will continue to push.

“If, and it is a massive if because of the competition out there, we manage to be successful, it would be absolutely huge in this new era of Scottish Women’s football where the teams are properly professional with top-calibre managers and players arriving in the league. It would be a huge thing for Hibernian.”

