Rocky Bushiri admitted he was emotional when hearing the tributes and messages from his fellow teammates at the club’s Awards night,

The centre-half has been tremendous this season at the heart of the Hibs defence whilst also chipping in with a few vital goals across the campaign.

“It means a lot to me, I am with these boys every day and they are like family to me. I am extremely grateful for this award.

“I got emotional watching the video of my teammates voting for me, because it is not something we tell each other every day. It was beautiful to hear things like that.”

Rocky also won the club’s Moment of the Season award for his last-minute goal against Aberdeen to tie the match 3-3 in November. That goal proved to be a huge turning point in Hibs season as they began to steadily climb the league table in the months that followed.

“To be honest, I don’t remember much about that goal,” Rocky continued.

“That award was for the team – it all happened so fast, we had just come through a tough period of results and things were going against us but that goal meant so much for all of us. That goal changed everything for us.

“There are a lot of positive vibes around the Club right now and that will give us another boost going into Wednesday.

“I am very excited for the last week of the season, the pressure is a privilege. It is the most important week of our season and of our lives for some of us. I hope we will do it.

“I want to look back on the season once we have got the job done, so I need to make sure that we stay focussed right until the end.”

