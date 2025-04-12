Record Store Day is the one day in the year when independent record shops combine forces to celebrate their product and culture.

We only made it to one shop today and must apologise to all the other Edinburgh retailers who all had good things happening for their customers and visitors.

At Underground Solution Sir Ian Rankin was on the decks for half an hour, followed by some acid house from Accident Machine which is made up of Mairi Buchanan percussionist along with singer/songwriter/producer, George Thomson.

The shop is open with a full programme of music until 7pm

George Thomson of Accident Machine

The first Record Store Day took place on 19 April 2008 and it has become the biggest new music event in the world. There are new releases only available in the shops which sell vinyl all year round on the day itself – although you may be able to get hold of some products after today by contacting one of the Edinburgh shops. Beware buying from eBay where some people will already have listed the merchandise.

There are around 300 shops in the UK who get involved.

Sir Ian Rankin who had just made his purchases. © 2025 Martin McAdam

Underground Solution. © 2025 Martin McAdam

Underground Solution. © 2025 Martin McAdam

Mairi of Accident Machine

