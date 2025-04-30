Plans to expand Straiton Retail Park onto derelict land once earmarked for a visitors’ centre for a historic glass firm have been given the go ahead.

The application by Lansdowne Investment will see two new buildings built on the land behind the Asda store at the site.

Midlothian council’s planning committee heard the new premises will include a mixed use with shops, businesses and even a large leisure space along with nearly 300 car parking spaces.

A report on the proposal said the land involved was once home to an Edinburgh Crystal warehouse and the firm had been granted planning permission to build a visitors’ centre and offices on it 20 years ago.

However within a year of permission being granted the firm, which operated from the 19th century had gone into administration.

The new plans were recommended for approval by council planners despite objections from Loanhead Community Council who raised concerns about road safety and the addition of more retail stores to the already packed park.

However the community council was happy to support part of the proposals which involved business units and a leisure facility adding that they would ” support a DIY store with garden centre”, a report by planners said.

Planners recommended approval saying: “The proposed development is situated within the allocated area of the Straiton Commercial Hub and will be in keeping with the scale, character and appearance of the surrounding area.”

It was approved unanimously.

By Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

