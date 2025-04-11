Defender Christian Borchgrevink has put pen to paper for Hearts, singing a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee, and he will make the move when the transfer window opens in June.
The 25-year-old right-back is captain of Valerenga in Norway and is a product of the Oslo side’s youth system.
Borchgrevink was part of the team which secured European qualification and played in the UEFA Europa Conference League.
Of course, the Norway under-21 cap will join countryman, Sander Kartum, at Gorgie.
Neil Critchley, Hearts’ head coach (pictured), said: “He is a strong, athletic, talented player and a leader on the pitch. He has played at a high level in Norway and we feel we can provide an environment where he can improve.”
