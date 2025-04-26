Detectives are appealing for information following a break-in and theft from a property in West Lothian.

Between 3.50am and 4.50am on Friday, 25 April, 2025, access was gained to a property on Badger Park, Broxburn and a grey BMW M140i with the registration SY17 OPV was stolen, along with a number of electronic items were taken.

Detective Constable Natalie Civil said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with any information to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with private CCTV or any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0554 of 25 April, 2025.

