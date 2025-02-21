Evan MacKinnon is expected to be in Fife Flyers line-up to face Manchester Storm in his British ice hockey debut on Saturday (19.00) only two days after jetting in from North America.

The 24-year-old forward has enjoyed limited training with his new Fife Flyers team-mates after jetting in from North America on Thursday but Johnny Curran (pictured), the club’s interim head coach, is confident that the newcomer, who is starting his first professional contract, will make his mark for a side which is desperate to snap a losing streak.

So, it’s a big ask for MacKinnon to help improve the flagging fortunes of the Fife club. He does however have past knowledge of how team-mate Kieran Craig operates having played with him previously.

The 5ft 10in forward graduated earlier this month and the player, described as a skilled, “shifty” forward who skates well, is earmarked to be used in all situations by the Kirkcaldy club.

Fife travel to Manchester with a near full line-up and Wednesday’s 8-1 defeat at The House of Steel in Sheffield is now history, but Curran was pleased with some aspects of his side’s performance.

He said: “Sheffield was a good start, but we made some preventable mistakes and paid the price for it.

“When you are playing against a team with their eyes on the league title your game has to be near perfect. Unfortunately, we folded in the third period after a decent first 40 minutes.”

He will therefore look for a 60 minute performance from his men at The Storm Shelter before returning to Kirkcaldy on Sunday to face Glasgow Clan (17.15).

