Magical Mary Poppins has flown back into Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre and there’s only one word to describe award-winning Stefanie Jones in the title role, supercalifragilisticexpalidocious.

Poised, precise and pointed, with the movements of a dancer and a stunning vocal range, Jones is not practically perfect, but perfection.

At Festival Theatre until 15 February 2025.

