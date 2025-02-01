Magical Mary Poppins has flown back into Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre and there’s only one word to describe award-winning Stefanie Jones in the title role, supercalifragilisticexpalidocious.
Poised, precise and pointed, with the movements of a dancer and a stunning vocal range, Jones is not practically perfect, but perfection.
At Festival Theatre until 15 February 2025.
Leither. Writer | Broadcaster | Actor | Award-winning playwright/director| Content Creator. Entertainment commentator. Theatre consultant. Former Edinburgh Evening News Arts and Entertainment Editor. 40 years in media.