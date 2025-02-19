Plans to restore a former corn mill which has been described as a ‘folly’ on the grounds of a listed farmhouse have been given the go ahead by Midlothian planners.

Businessman John Ferguson applied for permission to restore the old mill which has become a ruin on the grounds of his home at Elginhaugh House, outside Dalkeith as part of extension work at the property.

The proposals will see the old mill converted into ancillary accommodation for the main house with a gym and bedrooms over three floors as well as a contemporary glass roof.

A report by planning officers said the glass roof aimed to be a “contemporary addition to the ruin which will enable its restoration back into active use while celebrating its heritage interest as an example of a former working mill.

Historic Environment Scotland said it had no objections to the mill being brought back into use as accommodation.

The officers report said: “Historic Environment Scotland have no concerns over the proposed reoccupation of the mill, which will involve a mix of repair of the existing walls, reinstatement and modern intervention.”

And they added: “The former mill ruin has seen previous selective demolition including removal of the roof. It is considered that the ruin in its current state is a costly ornamental building with no practical purpose.

“Whilst the restoration of the ruin will not restore the mill to its historical use, it will see it sensitively restored and maintained and brought into use.

Mr Ferguson had applied for planning permission and Listed Building Consent for alterations and extensions to the main house as well as restoration of the ruin.

Planners said the house itself had undergone a number of extensions and work over the years and the new work received no objections or representations.

Granting planning permission and Listed Building Consent, officers said: “The proposed alterations and extensions will read as a high quality

additions that compliments the historic buildings and fabric and will positively contribute towards the listed buildings, garden and designed landscape and special landscape area.

“The proposed extensions to the main dwelling do not result in the harmful loss of neighbour amenity due to the siting, scale and design.”

By Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

