A new strategy to help reduce the growing homeless list in West Lothian is to go before councillors.

It follows a year in which more than 1,000 households had no permanent roof over their head in in the county at the end of a national five-year plan introduced by the Scottish Government.

West Lothian and other councils have struggled in the face of a growing housing crisis during the lifetime of the Rapid Rehousing Transition Plans (RRTP) fuelled by cutbacks and the cost-of-living crisis.

Housing officers hope that a more localised response to homelessness which concentrates on tackling the issue on a more holistic way will be key to bringing down the numbers forced to live in B&B accommodation.

The figures are startling.

Since the introduction of the national RRTPs in 2019, the average length of stay in temporary accommodation in West Lothian has increased from 91 days to 141 days, with increasing numbers of families with children in accommodation deemed to be unsuitable.

The imbalance between supply of suitable accommodation and demand for that housing has led to the declaration of a housing emergency in West Lothian, a position mirrored across a third of all Scottish local authorities and also declared at a national level.

According to a report to the Housing Services Policy Development and Scrutiny Panel (PDSP): “This housing crisis has been evolving over several years, with long-term supply challenges made more acute by an aging housing stock, record numbers of people presenting as homeless a declining private rented sector and a substantial decrease in social housing numbers during the late 20th century.”

The report added: “Extensive work undertaken by the Council and its partners, ranging from exploring innovative new build solutions, undertaking targeted prevention work and prioritising action to increase availability of temporary accommodation aim to effect real change and impact for those who approach us in need and ensure that we deliver services to those at risk, with care and compassion.”

Housing Needs Manager Sarah Kelly told the PDSP: “The three-year plan is designed tto reduce homelessness across the area. This strategy stems from the annual RRTP and our focus on the longer-term prevention approach in the service following the lessons that we have learned from all the activities in the last five years. Particularly in supporting complex needs and meeting rising demand in the face of wider challenges.

“The plan has been designed to manage this demand over the longer-term utilising local partnerships.”

The local plan has a prevention first approach. Other key elements include improved access to housing supply and support for homeless people.

Cllr Andrew Mcguire asked if there had been any indication from Holyrood that it would fund activity around homeless prevention.

Ms Kelly answered: “RRTP funding is announced on a year-on-year basis and there’s been no indication of any longer-term plans to fund this beyond 25/26. We have had ourt funding announced for that year. I think it is £40,000 less than last year. There’s no indication of what strategic direction should be looking to beyond that period.”

Councillor Robert de Bold for the SNP asked: “What do you expect to change and by how much and how would you measure the success of this.”

Ms Kelly explained that he strategy replaces RRTP the centralised programme which there is no plan to repeat. She added: “It was necessary to that we set a strategic direction locally based on local objectives and local needs.”

“In terms of success, I think the metrics of success is always that less people come down the homeless route and receive a settled accommodation sooner and that links in demand and supply as you know.”

If the plan achieves final approval by the Executive, it will be shared with partnership before being rolled out within the council’s housing and other departments and other Registered Social Landlords.

By Stuart Sommerville, Local Democracy Reporter

