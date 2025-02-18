Registration for the fundraising challenge Walk for Autism is now open, inviting all ages and abilities to join the national campaign.

Autism Initiatives will celebrate the eighth campaign this spring. The annual fundraising challenge sets off on 26 March and will come to a finish on World Autism Awareness Day, 2 April.

Each year, the total raised helps to fund a variety of autism projects in Edinburgh and across the UK. Over recent years, the funds have allowed the charity to take on more specialist members of staff and develop a greater focus on health, wellbeing and quality of life.

Walk for Autism has seen significant growth over the years, with over 9000 walkers taking part in 2024 and an incredible £797,000 raised in funds. Each year, the inclusive campaign brings supporters together, inviting friends and families of all abilities to walk 10,000 steps a day, or to set an even higher target if they wish to!

The walking week takes place across eight days, giving fundraisers the flexibility to reach their daily step goal at their own pace, wherever they choose. With walkers spread up and down the country, participants can stay in the loop by joining the Walk for Autism Community Facebook Group, where walkers are encouraged to connect, share photographs and make the most of fundraising tips.

This year, walkers can expect the introduction of some new and exciting changes, including 8 achievement badges to earn, branded medals for raising £50, exclusive hoodies available for raising £20, and kids t-shirts in the fundraising shop. Plus, participants can still claim a free Walk for Autism t-shirt and proudly earn a place on the campaign’s iconic Wall of Fame for raising £20.

With a growing social following, this year’s Walk for Autism will continue to invite walkers and their families to follow the fun on TikTok and help to spread the word.

Walk for Autism Fundraising Manager, Liz Oakley said: “It’s so exciting to see so many wonderful walkers out in their local communities wearing their Walk for Autism t shirts with pride. Our aim is to get the whole of the UK walking and talking about autism. Walk for Autism is really easy to get involved with, it’s a virtual event so you can walk at your own pace in your own time and our online walking buddies will be there cheering you along every step of the way.”

Walk for Autism is a campaign led by Autism Initiatives Group, an organisation that has worked to improve the lives of autistic people for the last 50 years. Autism Initiatives was founded by Pat Minshull, a local mother dedicated to finding the right support for her son. Today, the charity continues Pat’s legacy, working in partnership with autistic people and their families.

Get involved here

Like this: Like Loading...