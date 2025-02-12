Collecting the award on behalf of the club were Kirsty Hirst and David Robertson (pictured).

The success gives recognition to Eskvale’s efforts in providing “wockey” – the first walking hockey initiative for all ages to start in Scotland. Around 15-20 members attend weekly sessions reinforcing David Robertson’s claim when interviewed at the awards that hockey is now a “cradle to grave” sport.

The Wockey community includes members with physical disabilities, those returning from injury or illness and more than a few parent and child duos.

Efforts are also made to share knowledge and experience with other interested clubs.

Also, as of this week, Eskvale, Midlothian’s Hockey Club, and Livingston Hockey Club have started working with Scottish Hockey and Access Sport to establish Disability Inclusive Hockey sessions in their respective areas.

A club spokesperson said: “Eskvale have been dedicated in delivering and promoting hockey in community sessions offering hockey to primary and secondary schools who did not have hockey programmes.

“This has resulted in four community clubs being set up at the secondary schools and local facilities in different towns to reduce the barrier of transport.

“The club were successful in gaining a club Community Fund grant to purchase sticks and balls, upskilling young leaders through training.

Eskvale Hockey Club’s far reaching policies earned them the annual Inclusion Award from Scottish Hockey.

“They then upskilled six youth leaders who now assist at local community club sessions. This initiative has also resulted in one of the schools entering a boys team into the Junior Aspire tournament which they also hosted.

Robin Taylor, Eskvale President, said: “We have always been proud to be a welcoming community club, which is why we were delighted to receive Scottish Hockey’s Inclusion award. Thank you to Mekala Osborne, Scottish Hockey East Regional Manager for nominating us, and to everyone who is involved in the making our club a friendly place where everyone is welcome.”

