Lawson is a two-year-old big friendly German Shepherd who the Dogs Trust say “is great fun to be around”.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “This young and energetic dog is at his best when spending time with his human friends doing 1-2-1 training and playing games. Lawson is a very loving dog so after playtime, he loves to sit next to you on the sofa for snuggles and quiet time.

“He makes friends quickly and once you have a strong bond, Lawson will show you his goofy side. This incredibly handsome boy is also very bright, so enjoys learning new things, so Lawson would like owners who will keep his mind and body occupied.

“Lawson is looking for experienced owners who are familiar with the German Shepherd breed and are keen to continue his training. He would love active adopters who will take him on lots of exciting walking adventures in quiet areas and who are able manage his strength on the lead.

“This dog could live with children aged 16 and over and would like to be the only pet in the home. He is uncomfortable around other dogs so prefers walking in quiet and calm locations which are free for other dogs. As Lawson is such a playful lad, playing with toys is something he wants to do every day, so a home with a secure garden area is required where Lawson can play till his hearts content. If you think loving Lawon is the lad for you, please contact the team at Dogs Trust West Calder.”

Lawson’s full profile is here – https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/german-shepherd-dog/3055942

