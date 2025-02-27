A teenager who launched fireworks at police during a night of rioting in Edinburgh has been sentenced to carry out unpaid work as punishment.

Dean Gorrie was a member of large mob of masked men who attacked a line of officers with the explore devices during the night of “mass disorder” on Bonfire Night in 2023.

Gorrie, 19, was also caught on CCTV throwing fireworks at terrified members of the public and smashing the windows of a passing public service bus with a brick at the capital’s Niddrie area.

The thug was later identified following an extensive investigation into the disorder and was forced to hand himself into a police station seven days after the attacks.

Gorrie pleaded guilty to a charge of culpably and recklessly discharging fireworks at members of the public and police officers when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month.

The teen was back in the dock for sentencing on Monday, February 19, where Sheriff Julius Komorowski placed him on a community payback order consisting of 50 hours of unpaid work and six months supervision.

Previously fiscal depute Cheryl Porter told the court the teenage scaffolder was part of a large group seen gathering the city’s Hay Avenue at around 5.30pm on November 5, 2023.

The gang were all wearing black clothing and Gorrie was seen with his face covered with a black balaclava.

The court heard Gorrie was first caught on CCTV taking “possession of a firework and aiming it at members of the public” before he then lobbed a brick at a passing single decker Lothian bus.

The driver of the bus, that had 15 to 20 passengers on board at the time, was forced to pull his vehicle over after hearing “two loud bangs” and discovered two windows had been smashed.

Ms Porter said members of the public were again “randomly” attacked by the gang with fireworks that led to police racing to the scene though Gorrie was said not to be involved at this point.

The court was told during the subsequent confrontation with officers Gorrie was seen on CCTV “igniting fireworks and throwing it towards police lines with the fireworks exploding nearby”.

The lout was also captured on the footage launching two more fireworks at police lines that exploded nearby.

The court heard as a result of extensive police enquiries following the “mass disorder” Gorrie was identified as being involved and he attended a police station to hand himself in seven days later.

Gorrie pleaded guilty to culpably and recklessly discharging fireworks at members of the public and police officers causing the fireworks to explode all to the danger of the public and police officers exposing them to risk of injury at Niddrie Mains Road and Hay Avenue, Edinburgh, on November 5, 2023.

Following the disorder in November 2023 police arrested a total of 27 people aged between 12 and 34 years old charged with 53 separate offences.

Chief Inspector Kieran Dougal, of Police Scotland, said: “The events of bonfire night, especially in the East of the city, were wholly unacceptable.

“The scenes experienced are not reflective of the Niddrie community as a whole and were acts carried out by a minority.

“I would like to thank the local communities who have assisted with and supported our enquiries, and thank colleagues and partners who have worked within the investigation team.”

