Hibs left the Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall with a share of the points after a forgettable 0-0 draw.

But the point was enough to see David Gray’s men leapfrog Hearts and move off the bottom of the table into 11th place.

Gray made two changes to his starting lineup following Sunday’s Edinburgh derby.

Joe Newell returned to the side following his suspension replacing Kwon whilst goal scorer Mykola Kuharevich started in place of Dwight Gayle who dropped out of the squad along with Jake Doyle-Hayes.

Josh Campbell returned and started on the bench.

Neither keeper was tested in the opening quarter and Hibs first chance fell to Junior Hoilett in the 23rd minute but the Canadian international’s effort from an acute angle hit the side netting.

Jordon Obita almost gave his side the lead in the 36th minute with a powerful drive from the edge of the area but Ross Laidlaw did well to save.

At the other end, just before the break Joe Bursik produced a superb save to deny Jordan White.

Hibs started the second half on the front foot and Ellie Youan went close with a long range effort within 30-seconds of the restart.

Youan then set up Kuharevich but his effort from the edge of the area went high over the bar.

Hibs then enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure during which Newell tried his luck from distance but his effort flew narrowly over the bar.

A Hoilett free-kick from the touchline then evaded everyone and dropped agonisingly past the post.

In the 70th minute Kwon and Harry McKirdy replaced Newell and Hoilett as Hibs pressed for the victory.

Moments later Kwon set up Youan but his effort from the edge of the area went wide of the target.

With eight minutes remaining Nicky Cadden and Rudi Molotnikov replaced Youan and Martin Boyle.

Nectar Triantis was next to try his luck from 20 yards but his effort was high and wide.

Kuharevich tested Laidlaw with a header from Obita’s cross as Hibs pressed forward.

Then in time added on Cadden almost grabbed a late winner but his effort flew inches over the bar.

That was the last action of the game and the points were shared.

Ross County: Laidlaw, Leak, Lopata, Wright, Brown, Randall, Denholm, Campbell, Chilvers, White, Hale.

Substitutes: Hamilton, Allardice, Loturi, Grieves, Nisbet, Efete, Samuel, Brophy, Reid.

Hibs: Bursik, Miller, Ekpiteta, O’Hora, Obita, Newell, Triantis, Boyle, Youan, Hoilett, Kuharevich.

Substitutes: Smith, Levitt, Iredale, McKirdy, Kwon, N. Cadden, Campbell, Bushiri, Molotnikov.

Attendance 3,400

Like this: Like Loading...