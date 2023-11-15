Ranking number 35 in the third edition of the highly anticipated, annual top 50 list of ‘The World’s Most Admired Whiskies 2023’, released by Drinks International, Woven are the youngest brand to appear, at only 3 years old.

The Leith-based blenders who launched in 2021 are in prestigious Scottish company. With the likes of Ardberg, Bruichladdich and Glenmorangie appearing in the top 10, as well as fellow new entries, Compass Box, Nc’Nean and Raasay also making the top 50 countdown.

Woven Co-Founder, Pete Allison said: “Our inclusion, just three years after starting our journey is quite frankly, surreal. It is a formidable list of whisky companies we greatly admire, and we can’t quite believe we’re reading our name alongside such icons of the whisky world.”

Whilst distilleries rich in history contribute a significant percentage of the list, Woven prove what they lack in years, they make up for in an abundance of flavour, personality and contemporary design; their cool, considered approach appeals and excites a new generation of whisky drinkers as they make waves on a global scale.



Drinks International assembled an ‘Elite Voting Academy’ using their widespread global network of whisk(e)y industry experts to determine what brands were worthy of a place on the 2023 list. Composed of buyers, bar owners, writers, educators and other specialists, the Academy is free from brand association to ensure results are always met with integrity and carry no bias.



Voting criteria included the quality and consistency of the whiskies in the brand range, the price-to-quality ratio across the brand portfolio as well as the strength of the branding and marketing.

With the US, Michter’s, taking the number one spot and whisky brands from Japan, Ireland, England, Australia, Finland, Denmark and India also featured alongside Scotland, Drinks International celebrate the best of whisk(e)y on a global scale, a value which Woven share.

Launching SUPERBLEND earlier this year, Woven adopted a flavour-led mindset to shape their blending philosophy. Pulling together whiskies sourced from across borders to create an exciting new whisky blend of multiple origins. This Worldwide, collaborative and borderless approach explores uncharted territory in whisky blending and flavour creation, earning them a reputation for innovation and experimentation.

Closer to home, they applied their creative, modern approach to the blending of Scotch, releasing a flavour-packed ‘HOMEMADE’ expression. Part homage to Leith’s blending history, part vision for what blends can be if explored with a different mindset; their unique, globally minded view of the world of whisky unlocks new opportunities for never-seen-before flavours, which is earning them a reputation and following for those seeking out new whisky experiences.



Woven Co-Founder, Duncan McRae adds, “We love creating whiskies that make moments special. Whether it’s a dram at the end of the working day or toasting to an occasion. It’s exciting to be recognised for something we’re truly passionate about.”

For a limited time only, visit Woven’s concept store in St James Quarter, Edinburgh. Launching on Wednesday 29th November until Saturday 2nd December. See @wovenwhisky on Instagram or wovenwhisky.com for more information as it is announced.

Woven Whisky Creators Pete Allison and Duncan McRae

Like this: Like Loading...