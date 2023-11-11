Communities across Scotland fell silent to mark Armistice Day today at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

The First World War came to an end at 11am on the 11th of November 1918 with the signing of the Armistice. Each year since 1919 the nation has paid tribute to the fallen from that and other conflicts at the same time.

Today, members of the public, veterans, and their families, fell silent for two minutes, after a single round was fired at Edinburgh Castle, as a mark of respect, gratitude, and Remembrance for those that have gone before.

Preceding the gun fire, at a small service at Edinburgh’s Garden of Remembrance, Bugler Iona Macfarlane, a medical student at the University of Edinburgh, performed the Last Post.

At the Edinburgh service, wreaths were then laid by the Right Honourable Lord Provost and Lord Lieutenant of the City of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge.

Additional wreaths were laid by the CEO of Legion Scotland, Dr Claire Armstrong, the Director of Poppyscotland, Austin Hardie, the Chief Executive of Veterans Scotland, Colonel Jim Wilson, Edinburgh, Lothian and the Borders Area President of Legion Scotland, Alisdair Hutton OBE TD OstJ, and the National Chaplain of Legion Scotland, Reverend Dr Karen Campbell.

Dr Claire Armstrong, CEO of Legion Scotland, said: “It is paramount that, as a society, and as a community, we reflect on such a significant day in history.

“Armistice day was the day on which the ‘War to End all Wars’ ceased. Of course, the First World War was not the last. Today, 105 years on, there is war in Europe.

“We must remember the trauma, we must reflect on the barbarity, and we must remember that what many hundreds of thousands of men and women experienced in the First World War should be confined to the dustbins of history.

“But it isn’t. This is why, as a country, and as an organisation, we will never forget the sacrifices that have been made for so many, for the sake of so few.



“These sacrifices are made on a daily occurrence by our Armed Forces community, and they are made on our behalf. This selflessness should be remembered daily, and today, of all days, I wish to thank our Armed Forces community for their continued dedication to our values and our freedoms. “

This year, Armistice Day events occurred in conjunction with Poppy Saturday, when hundreds of Poppyscotland staff and volunteers line streets and supermarkets in a last push to raise as many funds as possible as part of the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

The Scottish Poppy Appeal ends on Remembrance Sunday. The funds raised during the Appeal goes directly to supporting 5,500 members of the Armed Forces community in Scotland.

