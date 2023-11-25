Adam Cusack says that getting Buddy Dog, Sam, is “the best thing we’ve ever done”.

The 20-year-old from Musselburgh lives with sight loss and other health conditions, and he was assisted by Guide Dogs UK and the players of the People’s Postcode Lottery in the life-changing move. Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £6 million for Guide Dogs since 2018, helping them transform lives through numerous projects and services just like the Buddy Dogs’ service.

Adam now has an incredible companion and he is said to have flourished, growing in confidence and independence.

When Adam was three years old, he contracted Meningitis, a rare, combined strain of Haemophilus Influenza B and D. He was put in an induced coma for two weeks to aid his recovery, but incurred a brain injury which impacted his optic nerve. He lost 25% of his eyesight on the bottom left quadrant of each eye and suffers other conditions, such as epilepsy, as a result.

Growing up, Adam adapted well to his sight loss. But, despite that, his conditions impacted his life, and from the ages of around 10 to 17, he became more insular and isolated.

His family heard about the Guide Dogs’ Buddy Dog service which matches children, young people and families with a dog.

Buddy dogs are former trainee guide dogs that have had a career change. They are pet dogs who support children and young people in building confidence and trust and provide companionship. During the time that Adam’s family applied for a buddy dog, the service was fully funded by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

In December 2021, when Adam was aged 18, Guide Dogs introduced the family to yellow Labrador cross golden retriever Sam. There was an immediate bond between Adam and Sam. Frank, Adam’s dad, said: “Having Sam has transformed every facet of our family. Adam has a dog he looks after, which has increased his confidence and independence.”

In 2022, Adam suffered a health setback. His condition caused several seizures, which compromised his central nervous system. He was in severe pain, needing hospital treatment, and was confined to a wheelchair for a couple of months. During this time, Sam would rest his head on Adam to try and comfort him. Frank said, “Without Sam’s friendship throughout that period, Adam would be significantly more damaged. Sam provides an emotional point for Adam to anchor himself to. And physically, he’s also better off now being more mobile.”

Adam said: “He’s changed my life for the better. When I was unwell, he helped by just being there for me and comforting me. We always say that getting Sam is the best thing we’ve ever done.”

Robbie Campbell, Buddy Dog Service Lead at Guide Dogs commented, “The bond between Adam and Sam has been incredible from the start. Sam has really supported Adam through some difficult times, which has been great for his physical and mental wellbeing. Having Sam has bought a lot of laughter to the family life.”

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “We are delighted that players have been able to support such a wonderful Guide Dogs service. It’s great to know that buddy dogs provide children and young people with sight loss like Adam much-needed emotional support and build confidence and trust at such a crucial stage in their lives.”

