Cllr James Dalgleish who is the planning convener has been shortlisted for Young Councillor of the Year by LGIU Scotland and CCLA.

Planning Convenenr James Dalgleish ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

He was elected in May 2022 at the age of 27, and is shortlisted for the impact he has made in the last 16 months, particularly as Planning Convener. Cllr Dalgleish is the Scottish Labour & Co-operative Councillor for Leith Walk Ward and is the Planning Convener for Edinburgh. He represents a Council ward in the North of Edinburgh that generations of his family have lived in.

He engages with over 30 community groups and “his commitment to both local and city-wide issues showcases his dedication to making Edinburgh a better place”.

The judging panel in this, the only awards to celebrate the work of individual councillors, is made up of senior councillors and stakeholders.

Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive, LGIU Scotland said: “In the face of unprecedented domestic and global challenges over the last year, councillors nationwide have once again exhibited unwavering dedication to serving their constituents.

The shortlist for the 2023 Cllr Awards represents some of the most devoted elected representatives in Scotland. As councils continue to deliver essential services like social care and housing amid a cost of living crisis, these Awards are a hugely important way to champion what councillors do locally. Their work, all too often, goes unrecognised and we take great pride in featuring their stories in this year’s shortlist.

Congratulations to all the councillors nominated and shortlisted and I look forward to announcing the winners in November.”

The winners will be announced at the City Chambers in Edinburgh on 21 November 2023 at 7pm.

