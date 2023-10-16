A selection of the best known coffee shops in Edinburgh are taking part in UK Coffee Week which begins on Monday.

The main purpose is for independent coffee shops to collaborate and raise funds in support of coffee-growing communities. Project Waterfall celebrates coffee but this is also a charity which works to end the water crisis in coffee-growing communities.

Shops taking part include: Machina Coffee Roasters, Third Wave Coffee Ltd, 92 Degrees, Gordon Street Coffee, Bagel Factory, The Raging Bull, and Mimi’s Bakehouse.

Donations of 10p will be made to the charity from each coffee sold. Project Waterfall has raised more than £1 million since 2011 transforming the lives of 45,000 people by giving them access to clean drinking water, sanitation and education. This year all of the proceeds of the fundraising will go to the Berbere district of Ethiopia aiming to reach a further 40,000 by 2025.

Rebecca Hodgson, Director of Project Waterfall and UK Coffee Week, said: “UK Coffee Week is an opportunity for us all to come together and make an impact on the communities that make our livelihoods possible. We’re always blown away by the support from the industry – it’s wonderful to see so many coffee shops coming together in support of such a great cause’.



Serving as Project Waterfall’s flagship fundraising campaign, UK Coffee Week empowers every coffee shop, regardless of size, to create meaningful change, all while fostering team engagement and enjoyment. Official sponsors, Just Milk, Kahlua, Artisan and Fulfil, eagerly stand behind this campaign.”

