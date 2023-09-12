he Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is bringing the latest action and adventure films to big screens around the UK and Ireland in 2023.

With wild journeys, adrenaline-packed challenges and incredible cinematography, the tour features two new collections of inspirational films from remote areas of the planet.

“Buckle up for a night of nail-biting adventure – from the comfort of a cinema seat!” says tour director Nell Teasdale.

“These epic short films feature gripping climbing, skiing, biking, paddling and more, and they’re made by the world’s top adventure filmmakers. Plus, we guarantee you’ll leave inspired to have an adventure of your own too!”

As well as thrilling films, each event features a free prize draw for outdoorsy goodies from the tour’s partners.

Banff tour films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains. The UK and Ireland tour will visit over 50 locations in spring and autumn 2023.

For more information and to book tickets, see www.banff-uk.com

