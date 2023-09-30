The Leith Collective has launched a second winter coat exchange in a practical move to deal with increased costs as well as the climate crisis.

The social interest company asks anyone who has good quality winter coats and waterproof jackets for all ages and sizes to hand them into their stores from 1 October during opening hours. Businesses are also urged to donate any surplus stock.

The coats can then be collected completely free by anyone who needs a coat at Ocean Terminal, Fort Kinnaird and St Enoch Centre in Glasgow.

Founder Sara Thomson said: “We’ve had countless people telling us that last winter was unbearable. We all hoped that things would change for the better in 2023, but sadly it’s been cut back after cut back, price rise after price rise this year. For those people that had hoped to ‘ride out the storm’ last winter, the realisation that things have not improved since then and their struggles are likely to continue into 2024 will hit them hard this Christmas.

“A warm and comfortable winter coat is a basic necessity, especially now that we’re seeing more and more extreme weather as a result of climate change. But for families that have been continually stretched, a coat yet another essential item that they are having to sacrifice. From our experience, the culminative effect of all these ongoing sacrifices can have a hugely detrimental impact on a person’s dignity and on their mental wellbeing.”

Last year more than 7,000 coats were re-homed by The Leith Collective during the year.

Like this: Like Loading...