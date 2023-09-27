Go to Talbot Rice Gallery

If you have a spare fifteen minutes this week and you are in the city centre then our heartiest recommendation is to go to Talbot Rice Gallery to the exhibition by Lawrence Abu Hamdan called 45th Parallel which will close on Saturday.

As part of Doors Open Days we visited the gallery and The Playfair Library above. The surprising installation in the Georgian Gallery is a film installation which tells the story of the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, a truly one of a kind site which straddles the jurisdictions of Canada and the United States in a surprising way.

And if you are unable to make it then you can read more about it here.

Vote for Pianodrome

Pianodrome is a project with nothing but good things associated with it. The idea is to save pianos from landfill by turning them into amphitheatres for live performance. It began here in Edinburgh and has spread its wings to the US and elsewhere. If you would like to see the Pianodrome sculptures then go to Ocean Terminal and the Wee Hub where they are on display.

Now you can help the organisation win a National Lottery award of £5,000 by voting for them.

Read more here.

The Hebrides Ensemble perform in the original ‘Grand Pianodrome’ in the Leith Theatre as part of the Pianodrome ‘Resonancy’ in November 2019. Photo credit_ Chris Scott

Auld Reekie Roller Derby

If you can skate then you can play roller derby – or at least you can try it out. Beware as this is a contact sport. The second block of new skaters when those who can skate will be given improvement lessons, is now open online. and the practice takes place at Leith Academy starting on 24 October for six weeks.

Book Week Scotland 2023

Book Week Scotland takes place from 13–19 November 2023. This is a week long celebration of weeks and reading with hundreds of events taking place online and in communities all over the country. This year’s theme is adventure.

Book Week Scotland is an annual celebration of books and reading that takes place across the country. Book Week Scotland 2023 will take place 13–19 November and is supported by Creative Scotland and SLIC.

During Book Week, people of all ages and walks of life come together to share the joy of reading. Together with Scottish Book Trust’s curated programme, our partners deliver hundreds of unique, exciting events and activities that celebrate the transformative power of reading. They are joined in this celebration by Scotland’s authors, poets, playwrights, storytellers and illustrators to bring a packed programme of events and projects to life.

Sign up the newsletter to keep up to date with news.

Our September issue

Our September newspaper has been published for a while and our October paper is off to press now. If you would like to receive a copy in the mail then sign up by clicking on the image below.

Like this: Like Loading...