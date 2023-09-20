Edinburgh Tram Inquiry Report is finally here

After nine years of investigation, including evidence sessions and time to write the report and have it printed, the day finally came on Tuesday when the Edinburgh Tram Inquiry Report was finally published. All media and the council received the report at the appointed hour of 11am and yesterday was a scramble trying to read as much of the 957 pages as we could.

We ran a live article where we were able to break down Lord Hardie’s findings into bite sized chunks.

We also interviewed the Council Leader to get his first thoughts – although it is clear that the council will discuss the report at council and at the Transport and Environment Committee. Cllr Cammy Day said the council is committed to learning lessons from the findings and recommendations in the report.

18/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonNine years after the Edinburgh Tram Inquiry was ordered by First Minister Alex Salmond Lord Hardie has issued his report which has cost £13.1 million. The four volume report contains criticisms of several organisations whose acts or omissions were principally responsible for the failure to deliver the Edinburgh Trams Project on time, within budget and to the extent projected.

Cargo Bike Community Event

This will be a fun event on Saturday afternoon when anyone can have a shot on a cargo bike. For more details click on the poster below.

Macmillan Coffee mornings

Local politicians Deidre Brock MP for Edinburgh North and Leith and Ben Macpherson MSP are jointly holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday.

The event will run from 10.30 am – 12 noon in the Anchor Room West at the Heart of Newhaven Community Centre.



All are welcome to come along and join them for a cup of coffee or tea, to help raise funds for a vital cause. Newhaven Connections Cafe will also be offering some delicious cakes, traybakes and other treats.

If you’d like and are able to contribute, you can make a donation via the event page, with all proceeds going directly to Macmillan Cancer Support through JustGiving – there will also be a donation box there on the day. Every penny will go towards helping people affected by cancer live their lives as fully as possible.

Deidre Brock MP said: “Many of us have personal experience with the challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis, either first-hand or through our family and friends. I know the support offered by Macmillan has been an invaluable lifeline for lots of folk in the constituency during difficult times. So come along for a blether and a cuppa, and let’s raise some money for a fantastic charity.”

Ben Macpherson MSP said: “Along with my colleague, Deidre Brock MP, we are grateful to Macmillan for what they do to support people in the constituency, and across the country. Cancer can affect anyone at any time and the support that Macmillan provides can be life changing. Please do come along on Friday 29 September at 10.30am to the Heart of Newhaven to have a cuppa and a chat, and if you can, consider donating to this invaluable organisation.”

If you are holding an event for Macmillan please do let us know.

Dundee Street student flats

There will be a public consultation event on 25 September from 3pm to 7pm in relation to Glencairn Properties’ Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) for purpose built student accommodation, retail/commercial space at 185/187 Dundee Street and 4/5 Dundee Terrace. Another public consultation event will be held on 23 October 2023.

See the plans here on the council website.

Our September issue

Our September newspaper is freshly published and on the streets of the capital.

Our cover story is about the Lord Provost and Council Leader who took riding lessons to allow them to take part in the Riding of the Marches.

See all our photos of this year’s event (and past years) on our website here and on Facebook.

