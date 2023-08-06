The start in Edinburgh was much lauded by the council and cycling groups, but in truth it passed in a flash.

The cyclists have 271km to complete today so nobody would blame them for getting on with it, on a slightly cooler August morning than they might have expected. With some overnight rain no doubt there were some slippery cobbles to negotiate on the High Street, but we had our cameras out in the New Town and on Queensferry Road where the pack was here and gone before you knew it.

The race is being shown on BBC.

More photos will be added here and on Facebook shortly

Moving on to Heriot Row © 2023 Martin McAdam

6//08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson 2023 UCI CYCLING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – Mens Elite Road Race. Queensferry Road Edinburgh.

