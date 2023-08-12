Gilded Balloon have partnered up with DAYE, a revolutionary company at the forefront of women’s wellness this Fringe.

Daye’s Sweet Relief ice cream truck is popping up at Gilded Balloon Teviot for one weekend only, and there is still an opportunity to enjoy some on Sunday.

The ice cream truck will serve up 3,000 free scoops of ice cream this weekend with a helping hand from some of Gilded Balloon’s finest performers.

Free ice cream will again be available on 13 August, in Bristo Square.

In addition Daye representatives will be on hand with wellness information. Katy and Karen Koren, Directors of Gilded Balloon said: “We’re so excited to announce our new partnership with Daye – like Gilded Balloon, they’re a female-founded company striving to offer diversity and inclusion across their sector.

“We’re particularly excited for their pop-up ice cream truck which we think will be a huge hit with Fringe fans, artists and staff. The perfect sweet treat for a mid-Fringe boost – we’ll be first in line!”

Like this: Like Loading...