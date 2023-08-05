Singers and shower-warblers, listen up!



If you’re looking for an unforgettable musical experience, look no further than Choir! Choir! Choir! at Violet Underbelly (Underbelly at Bristo Square).

🎤 This show is an absolute blast, and here’s why:



🎵 It’s all about the crowd. You become the star when you join Choir!Choir!Choir! No auditions required – just bring your passion for singing, and they’ll have you harmonising in no time!



🎶 Whether you’re a seasoned choir enthusiast or just love belting it out in the shower, Choir! Choir! Choir! caters to all. Sing your heart out, solo or with newfound friends, and experience the power of music bringing people together.



🌟 Don’t worry if you’re going alone – I did too and had an absolute blast! You’ll make instant connections with fellow music lovers and create magical memories together.



#ChoirChoirChoir #SingAlongFun #MusicMagic #VioletUnderbelly #UnforgettableExperiences



https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/choir-choir-choir

Like this: Like Loading...