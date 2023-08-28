There’s a low-level drone entering the Festival Theatre before the 81-year-old Welsh co-founder of The Velvet Underground takes the stage in front of a screen of psychedelic squiggles.

The sonic blast of Jumbo In The Modern World finds Cale behind a keyboard as fans bask in the sense of atmosphere.

The son of a coal miner and teacher who was at the coalface of New York’s underground scene along with Andy Warhol and Lou Reed has a reputation for being a difficult listen. This is an excellently curated set list with no shortage of fresh ideas that presents the best of his work while providing tacit connections to the likes of Reed, David Bowie and Brian Eno.

The avant-garde songwriter asks who is “wooing” suggesting audience participation is not welcome. Paris 1919 is a melodic slice of pop/rock orchestral brilliance while Night Crawling, about late nights out with David Bowie in New York, is a highlight from his Mercy album released earlier this year.

A nostalgic image of Cale and Nico from their time together in The Velvet Underground appears on the big screen during Moonstruck (Nico’s Song) it’s a beautifully plaintive and haunting paean to his former band member. Noise Of You is a moody, electronic love song that sticks in your head long after the show has ended. The cheers and applause lead to a final encore of Heartbreak Hotel. The Elvis cover is one of the most entrancing takes of the 1956 cut that brings the evening and indeed the festival to a fitting close.

John Cale PHOTO Jess Shurte

Like this: Like Loading...