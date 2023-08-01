The internationally acclaimed Indian dance company Lok Chhanda returns to the Fringe this year presenting “Sufiana, – The World Spiritual Love” performing from 16-20 August at 3pm at C-Venue Aurora.

The Indian dance group from Delhi who sold out their 2019 presentation, are back this year, and the audience will expect an exhilarating 45-minute performance primarily based on Sufiana Kalaam, with the poetry of some famous Sufi poets – Rumi, Amir Khusro, Bulleh Shah, Kabeer, and a few others. In addition, expect a selection of soul-stirring music and beautiful poetry about life and love. To enhance the presentation, there will be dramatic and lyrical dance in combination with martial arts skills; acrobatics; folk dance; colourful costumes; thrilling choreography; and atmospheric lighting.

Founder and choreographer Maitreyee Pahari is thrilled to return to the Fringe with a mind-blowing performance featuring a powerful and expressive female-only cast. Expect an emotional journey while you naturally connect with the celebration of Life. Enhanced by lighting by co-founder Gautam Bhattacharya and Anoop Joshi, and accompanied by music rom Sharat Chandra, and Srivastava, spectacular experience awaits.

Maitreyee states “Sufism & Sufi poetry has inspired generations with their very simple philosophy of life and its celebration. In Bollywood films, it is very easy to create a wondrous experience with an inspiring aural and visual environment. Since my medium is live dance, creating the same environment is much more challenging, which has been my motivation. We are so happy to be at the Fringe for the second time, which for us, will be the ultimate performing space for critical and public acclaim”

The group has performed at the famous Republic Day Folk Dance Festival (India), and in Bangladesh, Turkey, Syria, Cyprus, Germany, South Africa, Russia, and the UK, including an appearance at Edinburgh Mela in 20013 – uniting the world through dance. The organisation seeks to preserve and explore traditional Indian folk dance, combining it with contemporary dance forms in productions which are engaging, accessible, dramatic, and elegant. Choreographer Maitreyee Parahi has had a fascination for the arts, and especially dance, since childhood.

She trained in classical dance including Khatak, joining Khatak Kendra in Delhi, before studying at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata, majoring in Manipuri Dance (for which she was awarded a gold medal) but her passion is for the preservation, promotion, and propagation of the folk culture rural India. Since then she has travelled widely throughout India and abroad. Awarded the Charles Wallace Fellowship in 2003, she visited England and Scotland for dance workshops, choreographic collaborations, and performances.

She is the director of Lok Chhanda Cultural Unit, an institution dedicated to the rapidly depleting folklore of India.

