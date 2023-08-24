Spirit of Ireland features Irish dancing like never seen before, during a dance off you can literary see sparks flying from the heels of the competitors.

Thick heels pounding on the floorboards are louder than any drum and are simply mesmerising. The pub landlord is Father Ted star Michael Redmond and he welcomes members of the audience with a whiskey before telling us his tale. The Dublin comedian, known for player Father Stone, is a good fit for the role and a world away from the dull priest he played in the much-loved 90s comedy. Sean-nós singing (in the old way) and unaccompanied was a moving moment.

A multi-talented cast and band help create the craic and atmosphere of “the oldest pub in Ireland” while the landlord delivers tales of his life behind the bar and travelling the world before he passes the keys onto his son. The sound of the uilleann pipes stay with you long after the show has ended. Audience members clapped along while on their feet during the final number. Spirit of Ireland lifted spirits as high as the roof and after only an hour we were left wanting more.

A wonderful night of traditional and family entertainment.

