Meet Coco, a delightful 4-year-old Staffordshire Bull cross, on the lookout for a new place to call home.

The lovely Dogs Trust are looking after Coco for now and would love to hear from you if you would like to offer a forever home for the wee dog.

Coco’s heart is as sweet and affectionate as can be, and her love for people knows no bounds. Eager to form connections with everyone she encounters, Coco’s warm and friendly nature is sure to bring joy to any household. Coco can live with children over the age of 12 years old and although she can say hello to some friendly dogs outside she would prefer to be the only pet in her forever home.

Coco’s affectionate spirit thrives on companionship, and she finds solace in being close to her loved ones. Left alone, Coco can become distressed, highlighting her need for owners who can provide the comfort and confidence she requires. A home where someone is present most of the time will be the key to helping Coco flourish.

With a passion for the outdoors, Coco’s favourite garden games include spirited rounds of tug or fetch. Yet, her joy truly shines when she’s in the car, embarking on exciting journeys – whether it be a trip to the beach or a stroll through the woods.

Her energy and playfulness are ever-present, leading her to display bouncy behaviour. Coco would thrive with owners who share her zest for an active lifestyle and can keep up with her energy levels and maintain her current training regime. Her intelligence is undeniable, and she’s more than willing to showcase this through a trick or two.

Coco’s endearing nature to seek affection and comfort is a testament to her loving nature. She finds solace in cuddles on the couch or sitting on your lap, sharing moments of pure companionship.

If you think you could provide a home for Coco or any of the 40 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information.

The rehoming centre is also recruiting new volunteers for a variety of roles.

Anyone interested in volunteering should email Volunteer Coordinator, Garry Lee Garry.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk

