The Who, Castle Esplanade.

Pete Townshend suggested The Who’s two summer gigs at Edinburgh Castle were among the finest of their career.

It was impossible to escape the sense of occasion on this, the second of two nights. Joined by an orchestra for a selection from the 1969 album Tommy, the likes of Sparks still generates a potent rock energy before The Acid Queen brings to mind Tina Turner from her role in the 1975 film version of Tommy.

Townsend paid tribute to Elton John “who played his last gig in Stockholm” before Pinball Wizard, the latter having a hit with The Who track in 1976. The show essentially breaks into three sets, the middle section is a band-only run-through of the band’s best-known and most loved hits including The Kids Are Alright and a rousing singalong of Substitute. Just days before The Who brought their timeless anthem My Generation back into the setlist for the first time since 2017.

The song has lost none of its working-class anger on the likes of this and Won’t Get Fooled Again, there is a tangible anger at the system and powers which made Townsend one of the most significant songwriters of his generation. The final set saw the return of the orchestra and featured selections from Quadrophenia including a potent 5:15. Two men in the toilet admitted they had been reduced to tears during a poignant Love Reign O’er Me, how times have changed.

The Who and particularly some of the themes that concern Quadrophenia such as mental health and suicide continue to be a boon for many. Roger Daltrey gives it his all during a chest-thumping Baba O’Riley, the man in dark blue shades swinging his mike still looks every inch the rock star at 79. He tells us to “be lucky and think lucky”.

Unfortunately, one angry fan won’t stop shouting at him from the back much to the chagrin of others. Thankfully it doesn’t spoil the sanguine beauty of Tea and Theatre, Townsend and Daltrey pay tribute to each other and leave us to spill onto Edinburgh’s cobbled streets at dusk.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: Simon Townsend, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townsend of the Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)

Like this: Like Loading...