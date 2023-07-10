The Who, Castle Esplanade.
Pete Townshend suggested The Who’s two summer gigs at Edinburgh Castle were among the finest of their career.
It was impossible to escape the sense of occasion on this, the second of two nights. Joined by an orchestra for a selection from the 1969 album Tommy, the likes of Sparks still generates a potent rock energy before The Acid Queen brings to mind Tina Turner from her role in the 1975 film version of Tommy.
Townsend paid tribute to Elton John “who played his last gig in Stockholm” before Pinball Wizard, the latter having a hit with The Who track in 1976. The show essentially breaks into three sets, the middle section is a band-only run-through of the band’s best-known and most loved hits including The Kids Are Alright and a rousing singalong of Substitute. Just days before The Who brought their timeless anthem My Generation back into the setlist for the first time since 2017.
The song has lost none of its working-class anger on the likes of this and Won’t Get Fooled Again, there is a tangible anger at the system and powers which made Townsend one of the most significant songwriters of his generation. The final set saw the return of the orchestra and featured selections from Quadrophenia including a potent 5:15. Two men in the toilet admitted they had been reduced to tears during a poignant Love Reign O’er Me, how times have changed.
The Who and particularly some of the themes that concern Quadrophenia such as mental health and suicide continue to be a boon for many. Roger Daltrey gives it his all during a chest-thumping Baba O’Riley, the man in dark blue shades swinging his mike still looks every inch the rock star at 79. He tells us to “be lucky and think lucky”.
Unfortunately, one angry fan won’t stop shouting at him from the back much to the chagrin of others. Thankfully it doesn’t spoil the sanguine beauty of Tea and Theatre, Townsend and Daltrey pay tribute to each other and leave us to spill onto Edinburgh’s cobbled streets at dusk.
Currie climber is being driven up the wall
Andrew Goodall’s sporting ambitions are driving him up the wall – literally. The 18-year-old from Currie has just achieved his biggest accolade to date when he won the European Youth speed climbing championship in Imst, Austria. And now Andrew, who is due to study sports science at Heriot-Watt University later this year, has his sights…
Edge Radio begins broadcasting in Edinburgh this week
Well known radio personality Jay Crawford believes the capital city needs its own radio station and he is using Edge Radio to fill that gap. He began his career at Forth ahead of the station’s launch in 1974, when he was the youngest full time UK broadcaster. He explained that even at the very beginning…
Planning application in conservation area meets with local disapproval
Locals are drawing attention to a planning application in respect of which comments will close this Friday 14 July. The application (23/01892/CON) was lodged for the site at 73 to 77 Ferry Road where a 1264 square metre building within the conservation area is to be demolished. Locals say they object to a building at…
Government funding available to decarbonise public buildings
The Scottish Government has £20 million on offer to local authorities, universities and other arms length organisations to decarbonise their buildings. The fund is hoped to increase the number of public sector organisations making changes to their buildings to improve energy efficiency and introduce renewable heating. The government also has a plan to spend £1.8…
Household Cavalry on holiday
After all the pomp and ceremony of last week in Edinburgh The Household Cavalry, the Blues and Royals, took their horses to Yellowcraigs Beach in East Lothian for some rest and relaxation. The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment were in Edinburgh last week taking part in the Service of Thanksgiving for HM The King at St…
Five things you need to know today
Edinburgh Dungeon offer – today only The Edinburgh Dungeon is offering free entry to all guests who say the words “we’re here to capture the castle” to celebrate the launch of its new summer show. The phrase will be part of the attraction’s new summer show, which takes peasants all the way back to 1341, and although…