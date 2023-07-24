Lawyers could be missing out on major career opportunities as the demand for in-house legal practitioners soars.
Leading financial services recruiter Core-Asset Consulting has revealed the current surge in demand is presenting major opportunities for individuals to make their mark in a once overlooked job market – in-house legal roles.
The £26 million Edinburgh-based recruitment firm highlighted that due to misconceptions about in-house roles, legal practitioners following a traditional private firm pathway risk missing out on excellent development opportunities and a healthier work-life balance.
Kim Bower, Business Manager in the Legal team at Core-Asset Consulting said: “In-house legal roles have seen a surge in demand, the current trend sees a range of firms opting to cut the costs on outsourcing and focus on bringing in talent to work alongside teams.
“However, there is still a huge industry lean towards practitioner – notably more junior lawyers – wanting to stay or go into private practice and cast aside the thought of working in-house due to a misconceived idea of poor development.
“This is important to all levels, but more notably to junior lawyers who could be making their mark in a less traditional legal pathway.
“A key motivator for those who choose to work in-house is the work life balance it offers; this is something private practice really struggles to offer to lawyers.”
The legal sector is one of the industries analysed in Core-Asset’s eighth Annual Salary Guide, “Industry Trends and Salary Guide” which offers a comprehensive analysis of salary levels and significant advancements within Scotland’s crucial financial services, accountancy, fintech and legal sectors.
Kim added: “Ultimately, deciding on working in-house or in private practice comes down to personal preference but we rarely, if ever, see disappointed candidates once they’ve made the big switch.
“In-house presents a fantastic opportunity for development as budding lawyers are able to really carve their niche, while building a more intimate relationship with their employer and get exposure across a breadth of clients – compared to being siloed into one specialism in private practice.
“Speaking from my own experience of seeing people who have made this transition, it is one that has been of great benefit to their lives and career.”
As well as providing insights into key trends and developments within the legal sector, Core-Asset Consulting’s Salary Guide assesses market sentiment and activity, while shedding light on the prevailing themes influencing the financial services landscape across the country.
Core-Asset Consulting, established in 2005, is the leading recruitment and headhunting agency in Scotland, specialising in financial and professional services.
Initially renowned for its expertise in the asset management sector, Core-Asset Consulting has expanded its reach into the broader financial services market.
The firm boasts dedicated teams in accounting, investment operations, and finance, and now is making significant inroads into Scotland’s thriving legal sector.
It was founded by Betsy Williamson, who drew upon her extensive experience with large corporate recruiters to create a more sector-focused business with a strong emphasis on infrastructure and training.
The Industry Trends and Salary Guide is 63 pages of market analysis, salary data and insights from consultants, clients and candidates.
Police called to George Street nightclub in the early hours
Evidence of a disturbance on George Street was evident on Monday with police tape round the entrance to one of the city’s night clubs, Coco boho underneath Tigerlily. The nightclub was previously Lulu’s but only opened under the new name on Friday. A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains…
Continue Reading Police called to George Street nightclub in the early hours
Sound of Young Scotland Award – applications now open
Applications are now open for an award to support new Scottish talent – the Sound of Young Scotland Award. Run by The Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award this offers funding o more than £10,000 to create a debut album. The award is supported by Help Musicians, Youth Music and the Scottish Government’s Youth…
Continue Reading Sound of Young Scotland Award – applications now open
McAvoy warns: ‘Any game in Europe is tough’
Frankie McAvoy warned Hearts success-hungry fans that any draw in Europe can be tough. The comment from the head coach follows confirmation that the Jambos will play Crusaders of Belfast or Rosenborg of Norway in Q3 of the UEFA Europa Conference League. The club’s diligent backroom staff have already started assessing the possible opposition and…
Continue Reading McAvoy warns: ‘Any game in Europe is tough’
European draw latest for Hibs and Hearts
Hearts fans anxious to see their team play in the qualifying round in Europe have been advised not to book travel just yet. The Tynecastle club have been paired with either Crusaders of Northern Ireland or Norwegian club Rosenborg in qualifying three of the UEFA Europe Conference League. The first tie is scheduled for August…
Zoo is all about poo this week
Edinburgh Zoo is inviting visitors to attend its first “Poo Fest” this week. The festival promises “a whole week of poo-themed events and activities” at the home of Scotland’s only giant pandas.Visitors are invited to “take on the challenge to match species to faeces, create splat-tastic poo and goo, plus find out just how valuable…
Multi million funding for University of Edinburgh to explore the dark genome
The University of Edinburgh has been granted £46.3 million by the Medical Research Council (MRC) to support its work investigating DNA. The research will seek to find ways that everyone’s genetic code influences health and disease. The so-called dark genome is the “under explored 98 per cent of people’s DNA” which may shed light on…
Continue Reading Multi million funding for University of Edinburgh to explore the dark genome