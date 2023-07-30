Exeter University Theatre Company presents: Vino Veritas by David Macgregor
It’s Halloween night, but everyone is dropping their masks. The evening takes an eventful turn as their traditions, values, morals, and relationships begin to unravel. When one marriage is only held together by lies and the other shrouded in dishonesty, it gradually becomes clear that these couples are disintegrating before their very eyes. Will the truth set them free, or is it another trap they struggle to escape? A dark comedy about the perils of honesty.
Vino Veritas is a naturalistic show that makes use of ambient music and naturalistic lighting to create a homely and mysterious atmosphere. Cara Crozier-Cole makes her directorial debut at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe accompanied by producer, and previous fringe director, Chlöe Hallsworth. This team is a well knitted group of students, many of which are not new to the fringe stage, that have wowed audiences at several professional venues and cannot wait to take this new exciting endeavour to Edinburgh. This production of Vino Veritas will make you laugh and cry in the name of unapologetic and unfiltered honesty. The drink itself is yet to be determined a force for good or evil, maybe the proof is in the wine.
Exeter University Theatre Company, known as EUTCo, is one of the largest and longest-running theatre societies at the university. The company aims to get students involved in directing, producing, stage management, technical management, and performing professional quality drama. The society provides a platform to produce innovative and high-quality student theatre in an effort to entertain and inspire the rest of the student body and the larger community in Exeter.
After the Exeter University Theatre Company’s (EUTCo) successful 2022 Edinburgh Fringe show Ideation, TheSpaceUK presents EUTCo’s Vino Veritas, a dark comedy written by David MacGregor.
Venue: theSpace on the mile
Dates: 14-26th August 2023 (not 20th)
Time: 17:25 (0hr 50min)
Ticket prices: £6 / concessions £5
Fringe box office: 0131 226 0000 / www.edFringe.com
Guideline of ages 16+
