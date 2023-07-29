The play Arthur Miller would write after getting kicked in the head by a horse
Death of a Salesman. Our Town. A Streetcar Named Desire. And now, Bad Play. American sketch comedy group Big Tobacco has set out to write the next great American drama, pulling all the best tricks of the trade from Arthur Miller, Eugene O’Neill, and William Inge, and throwing them in a Vitamix with a healthy dose of irreverence. The result is Bad Play, an off-the-wall hour of high tragedy and low parody.
As honest countryfolk, Woody and Mabel prepare for the return of their two sons; one from the War and the other from maximum security prison. They dream of once again becoming a picturesque American family. But with everyone back together, personalities collide and the idyllic facade soon fades away – and what lies beneath is a sordid web of secrets, betrayals, violence, and rudeness. Will the family overcome their tragic idiocy and realise the American Dream? Or will they continue to flail around until the forces of evil claim them all?
Set in your average nonspecific American town, in your average nonspecific American time period (they’ve got both Facebook and rotary phones), Bad Play is a sendup of the classic American “Living Room Drama” with an edge. It’s a loving tribute to the great playwrights of the mid-20th century, taking their groundbreaking work and taking the absolute piss out of it. A soldier’s return from war. A man’s fight to stay relevant in an industry that has left him behind. A mother’s need to say things like “how was your day, dear?” or “Boys stop that right now and help me set the table.” No trope is safe from the meat grinder of Bad Play. Is there hope for redemption for this messed up family? Is there virtue in trying even when doomed to fail? Is there going to be an intermission? It’s one hour of outrageous comedy for lovers of both good and bad theatre.
Sketch comedy group Big Tobacco (Brad Beideman, Brian Fitzgerald, Lyndsey Kempf, and Eli Lutsky) has been bending form, genre, and comedy in LA for over six years. Their monthly sketch show 1,000 Years of Cinema parodied movies in a faux film retrospective over its two year run, and in 2021 they wrote a full broadcast-length parody of the Academy Awards. Now they’re taking on American theatre with a play that both mocks and celebrates the staples of the storied art form
BAD PLAY
August 3 – 28
19.05 (55 mins)
THE SPACE @ SURGEONS HALL
Objections to two planning applications for same premises
Edinburgh residents fear they are being misled by a “Trojan horse” application for a new city centre charity hub and café, as plans have emerged for a late-night bar to open in the same location. Confusion over two “contradictory” proposals for the vacant building on Gayfield Square have sparked hundreds of objections in response to…
Continue Reading Objections to two planning applications for same premises
Johnson looking for reaction after midweek defeat
Hibs boss Lee Johnson is looking for a response from his squad in Saturday’s pre-season friendly at Blackpool after Thursday’s defeat in the 2-1 Europa Conference League second qualifying round, first-leg, in Andorra. Johnson said: “The first half performance was really poor. We didn’t perform well enough at an individual level and we didn’t perform…
Continue Reading Johnson looking for reaction after midweek defeat
Tagawa tells Hearts fans: ‘I’m coming’
Kyosuke Tagawa said his key driver in signing for Hearts from FC Tokyo is to continue his quest to make it in European football. Head coach Frankie McAvoy and technical director Steven Naismith have negotiated four summer signings including 21-year-old Kenneth Gerardo Vargas who is set to arrive from Costa Rican club CS Herediano if he…
Botanics discover a new species
Experts from Scotland’s leading botanical garden have discovered a previously unrecorded begonia nearly 7000 feet up a mountain on the other side of the world. Dr Mark Hughes of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE) explained that the unusual plant was spotted growing on a cliff face in thick forest near the summit of Mount…
Jorgensen could face spell on sidelines
Berwick Bandits team manager, Scott Courtney, must rally his squad for the visit of Redcar Bears to Shielfield on Saturday (tapes-up 7pm) after skidding to defeat at Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs, writes George Dodds. And the result was overshadowed by injuries suffered by Thomas Jorgensen. The Dane high-sided spectacularly and landed heavily on the track as…
Thomson stars as Monarchs stake play-off claim
Alex Harkess urged his Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs squad to produce and they did to power the Armadale combine back in with a shout of making the play-offs in the Cab Direct Championship with victory over FTS Berwick Bandits. Kye Thomson (pictured) lead the way with his first maximum and team boss Harkess said: “The heat…
Continue Reading Thomson stars as Monarchs stake play-off claim