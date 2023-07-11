A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a fatal crash on Colinton Road in Edinburgh in 2022.

The crash happened around 11.35pm on Saturday 30 July 2022, and involved a black Mercedes A Class car and a pedestrian.

The 35-year-old male pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he died on Tuesday 2 August, 2022.

The 21-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

