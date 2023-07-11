A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a fatal crash on Colinton Road in Edinburgh in 2022.
The crash happened around 11.35pm on Saturday 30 July 2022, and involved a black Mercedes A Class car and a pedestrian.
The 35-year-old male pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he died on Tuesday 2 August, 2022.
The 21-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.
Planners order removal of garden fence
An Edinburgh homeowner is being ordered to take down a fence which was put up without planning permission, after neighbours said that woodland he didn’t own had been built around in a bid to extend his garden. Gregory Favier applied to the council for consent to keep the six-foot tall wooden fence around his Cramond…
MS Victoria to leave Edinburgh this evening
The MS Victoria which has been home to displaced Ukrainians for the last year will leave Leith on Tuesday evening. The ship was chartered by The Scottish Government to provide accommodation on a temporary basis for those fleeing Ukraine through the Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor scheme. The City of Edinburgh Council along with other agencies…
Free football to keep the children entertained this summer
If you are looking for ways to keep children amused this summer, then have a look at the free summer football being offered by Edinburgh Leisure. These sessions are suitable for young people aged 11+ years, and will run on the main pitch at Meadowbank Sports Centre from 1.30pm – 3.00pm every Tuesday and Thursday…
Scottish Design Exchange target bumper pay out
The Scottish Design Exchange (SDX) which has an outlet on the Royal Mile in the Tron, will make a multi million pound payout to its independent artists and producers in the coming year. Providing a high street retail space to its artists and designers SDX says it expects to double its sales in the next…
Travelling fans allocation cut by Hearts
Only 650 away fans will be able to watch their favourites when they visit Tynecastle next season as Hearts bosses have decided to cut the allocation. There is one exception. Hibs will be granted the entire Roseburn Stand when they visit Gorgie. The area has a capacity of almost 3,400 and the Easter Road club…
Women’s games watched by record crowds
The Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) has announced a record breaking 2022/23 season for spectator numbers. It’s the first time in the history of the Scottish women’s game that the figure of 100,000 has been surpassed in a single season and a total of 106,781 fans went to an SWPL, SWPL 2, or Sky Sports…