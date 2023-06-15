Summer of fun promises to foster the next generation of performers

An Edinburgh performing arts school is geared up to welcome budding young performers to its summer programmes.

The MGA Academy of Performing Arts has launched two summer schools that will run this summer, aimed at inspiring young talents, and offering an insight into life at the school.

A Week in the Life will give budding young talent a first-hand insight into the daily routine of a student at MGA, providing a genuine taste of the challenges and rewards of being a full-time student.

Designed for ages 13 and above, the programme offers a comprehensive five-day journey, mirroring the intense schedule of a full-time student in acting, musical theatre, or dance.

On the other hand, specially tailored for children aged between 7-14, Once Upon a Fairy tale will be an action-packed week of musical theatre, acting and dance training.

Marcella Macdonald, Principal of The MGA Academy, said: “Our summer schools are always very popular, so we’re really excited to launch these two exclusive opportunities.

“A Week in the Life is exactly what it says on the tin – the perfect chance to experience the training that our full-time students receive on their way to achieving a degree with us, giving a real insight to life at the Academy.

“Once Upon a Fairytale is aimed at slightly younger children and is an exciting journey into classic stories like Shrek, Descendants, Enchanted and more. It promises to be a magical week.

“We’re lucky to work with vastly experienced performers and tutors who are experts in their field. Our summer schools are a golden opportunity for those looking to get a taste of the industry.

“Not only will applicants benefit from the high-quality teaching and confidence building skills, but they can also get a real taste of MGA student life before making a full-time commitment.”

Applications are open to performers of all levels, who will learn invaluable techniques and skills from the academy while also honing their confidence, with many a long-lasting friendship having originated at these events.

Once Upon a Fairytale runs from Monday 31 July to Friday 04 August. A Week in the Life runs the following week from 7 to 11 August. Both will be held in the academy’s Balgreen campus, ahead of the new Livingston campus opening in September.

Marcella added: “Our summer schools provide an immersive and unforgettable experience, fostering a lifelong love for dance and empowering participants to shine on and off the stage.

“The programmes are a testament to our commitment in providing opportunity for performers in Scotland. The places are likely to get snapped up fast, so make sure to get your applications in!”

The MGA Academy is Scotland’s only fully accredited performing arts college, holding Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), Council of Dance, Drama and Musical Theatre (CDMT) and Imperial Society for the Teachers of Dance (ISTD) certifications.

Based in Edinburgh, the academy’s mission is to provide a platform for aspiring performers to remain in Scotland while studying at a level equivalent to prestigious London colleges. The academy is set to expand its footprint, with a new multi-million pound campus in Livingston opening in September 2023.

Learn more about The MGA Academy and how to enrol for courses here: https://www.themgaacademy.com/

