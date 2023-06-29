Speirs Bruce Way
Granton History Archive are celebrating some good news as they have been investigating William Speirs Bruce for a number of years. The group has held talks and exhibitions to spread the news of his achievements as leader of the Scottish National Antarctic Expedition at the beginning of the 20th century. He founded the Scottish Oceanographical Laboratory in Edinburgh.
The council was seeking a name for the new core path from Granton Gasworks to West Shore Road and the group made their suggestion.
Now the path is named Speirs Bruce Way and the group has erected an information board on the path to spread news about Mr Bruce. there will be an opening ceremony on Friday at 11am.
Craigmillar Books for Babies
Loads of events on at the libraries – here is just an example at Craigmillar Library:
Great Tapestry of Scotland
Speaking of Craigmillar – the new panel of the Great Tapestry of Scotland will be unveiled during a visit the Their Majesties The King and Queen at the visitor centre in Galashiels on Thursday 6 July 2023.
Sandy Maxwell-Forbes, Centre Director at The Great Tapestry of Scotland said: “It is the greatest honour to be welcoming The King and Queen to The Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels. I look forward to introducing them to some of the individuals who were instrumental in creating the Tapestry and one of the nation’s top-rated visitor experiences right here in Galashiels.
“This marks a significant moment in the Tapestry’s extraordinary success story and, as the home of the people’s story of Scotland, we wanted to commemorate this by revealing a new tapestry panel dedicated to our recently crowned King and Queen. This will build on the Tapestry’s intricately detailed panels already dedicated to telling Scotland’s royal history.”
Their Majesties will be introduced to Centre Director Sandy Maxwell-Forbes who will escort them into the gallery to meet some the thousand people from across Scotland who handstitched the Tapestry, alongside author Alexander McCall Smith who conceived the idea of The Great Tapestry, fundraiser and tour manager Jan Rutherford, artist Andrew Crummy MBE and Alistair Moffat, a historian who decided which episodes in Scottish history would feature in the Tapestry. Their Majesties will hear about the history of the Tapestry before also being introduced to more of the people who made the tapestry and the visitor centre the success it is today. Reflecting Her Majesty’s particular appreciation for embroidery, The Queen will also add the final stitch to the new panel.
Still wondering what the Craigmillar link is? Andrew Crummy, MBE, is the son of the late Helen Crummy, OBE, whose statue is outside Craigmillar Library.
UK Covid-19 Inquiry
Today Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney, the former First Minister and Deputy First Minister of Scotland will give evidence at the Covid-19 Inquiry in London, offering their insights into the ways that preparing for Covid differed in Scotland and England and Wales.
Former Health Secretary Jeanne Freeman has already given evidence as has the former Chief Medical Officer for Scotland. The timetable and the record of evidence submitted by all witnesses is on the inquiry website.
