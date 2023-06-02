Weekend events
Here is a selection of events taking place this weekend as well as racing at Musselburgh.
Beating Retreat
If you have never had the opportunity of watching a Beating Retreat up close then tomorrow is your big chance. The band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will be performing, having just arrived home in Edinburgh from entertaining at Windsor Castle.
This annual event takes place on Abercromby Place just outside the Royal Scots Club at 7.00pm.
The ceremony is based in the early years of organised warfare when the beating of drums and parading of Post Guards heralded the closing of camp gates and lowering of flags. The ceremony also takes place on Horse Guards Parade each year for two successive evenings in June when the salute is taken by a member of the Royal Family.
New Town Art Month
The first ever New Town Art Month will take place from 8 to 30 June 2023.
The area is well known for having many galleries and the month will open with a special Late event in the ten galleries taking part on Dundas Street, Howard Street, Summer Place and Queen Street. It is an opportunity to highlight the importance of supporting commercial spaces which nurture new artistic talent.
There will be a small pop up photography exhibition in a Dundas Street wine bar, and visitors will find their way to all venues with a specially designed map.
Greta Thunberg is coming to Edinburgh
In an event which is officially part of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, ‘It’s Not Too Late to Change The World’, Greta Thunberg will appear at the Edinburgh Playhouse, on Sunday 13 August at 5.30pm.
Tickets go on sale at noon on Wednesday 7 June exclusively from the Edinburgh International Festival.
Nick Barley, Festival Director said: “Nobody speaks truth to power quite like Greta Thunberg: her words and actions have given hope to countless young activists. This is a rare opportunity to spend time in the presence of a young woman whose conviction and defiant energy is a source of inspiration to millions across the globe. We are honoured to welcome Greta to Edinburgh International Book Festival.”
Tickets for Greta Thunberg will only be sold through the Edinburgh International Festival’s Box Office.
From noon on Wednesday 7 June, you can purchase your tickets here.
A queue will be in place, and it is recommended that ticket buyers register here prior to the date of sale to ensure the best experience possible.
Social worker wins £28,000 claim against council for racial discrimination
An employment tribunal has found that a former social worker for Edinburgh Council was left ‘humiliated and traumatised’ after being discriminated against by bosses because of her race. The City of Edinburgh Council has been ordered to pay £28,000 to the former employee who was subject to “entirely unreasonable” treatment – which it was said a…
Edinburgh’s Low Emission Zone “will create a healthier city”
It is now a year until Edinburgh can begin to enforce the Low Emission Zone (LEZ) which is in place in the city centre. The LEZ was introduced a year ago although there is a two year grace period before penalty charges are imposed. NHS Lothian back the council’s move to improve the air quality…
Edinburgh Leisure will keep the children happy this summer
The city’s biggest sports and leisure provider has lots of activities to keep the kids active and entertained this summer. Edinburgh Leisure is offering a range of sports camps and fun activities for children and families to enjoy at different venues across the city. Whether your child is crazy about climbing, silly about soft play…
