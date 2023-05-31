A brand new Scottish crisp brand created by a much-loved Scottish snack producer has officially hit the shelves across the country’s biggest supermarkets following a major makeover.
Taylors Snacks can now be picked up in the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury’s, marking the first time customers can buy the newly launched crisp brand, which replaces the well-known Mackie’s crisps and popcorn.
Producing more than 500,000 packets of crisps per week, the firm is hoping that its supermarket presence will continue to drive its exponential growth.
James Taylor, Managing Director at Taylors Snacks, said: “We’ve been on a journey in the past year, refining market insight and crafting a Taylors brand that we’re all so proud of. We’re delighted some of the country’s leading supermarkets have taken to the new look straight away.
“By placing it on the snack aisles around the country, we’re hoping that it allows new customers to fall in love with our produce, while keeping the crisps accessible to our long-standing customers.”
It is the latest chapter in the Taylors Snacks story following the Taylor family’s purchase of remaining shares in Mackie’s Crisps last year from its joint venture partners, the Mackie family.
The newly branded Taylors Snacks encompasses the same popular crisps that was central to the success of Mackie’s Crisps but under the new-look Taylors brand, reflecting the company’s new ownership. Mackie’s of Scotland continues to produce Scotland’s most popular ice cream and chocolate from its Aberdeenshire farm.
From pickled onion to classic sea salt flavours, the much-loved crisps will also feature in Morrisons, Asda and a range of convenience stores across Scotland, with other key stockists and dates still to be named.
The impressive listing news comes at a crucial chapter in the Taylors story, with the firm investing more than £400,000 into TV, radio and digital out of home marketing over the next six months, and featuring on national TV for the first time.
James added: “Our main goal is to become a household snack brand across the whole of the UK – and with loads in the works at Taylors Snacks right now, we feel we’re on the right track.
“To have the confidence of a number of the big retailers shows we’re in a strong place at Taylors Snacks at the moment and we can’t wait to continue to grow our brilliant brand.”
The Perthshire-based joint venture company, founded in 2009, was called Mackie’s at Taypack, which reflected the joint investment of both family businesses.
The venture paired the leading Mackie’s of Scotland brand and retail expertise with the production and potato growing expertise from the Taylors’ former potato processing business, Taypack. The Taylor family purchased the remaining shares of the joint venture in 2022.
Produced near the fourth-generation Taylor farm, Taylors Snacks is set to become a leading Scottish snacks brand with a continued dedication towards making high quality, delicious crisps and snacks.
For more information on Taylor’s Snacks, visit: https://www.taylorssnacks.com
Tour of Commonwealth War Graves – two more later this summer
In glorious weather, Commonwealth War Graves Commission volunteer David Harrison guided individuals who had signed up for the Edinburgh (North Merchiston) tour around one of the city’s 19th century cemeteries. The purpose of arranging the tour was to draw attention to the 140 First and Second World War servicemen and women who are commemorated in…
Continue Reading Tour of Commonwealth War Graves – two more later this summer
ScotRail trains running normally on Friday and Saturday
ScotRail has confirmed that its services will operate as normal on Friday, 2 June and Saturday, 3 June, when members of two rail trade unions take part in planned strike action. Members of the RMT trade union at a number of train operating companies across the UK plan to take strike on Friday, 2 June,…
Continue Reading ScotRail trains running normally on Friday and Saturday
Pathhead Choir performing at three concerts
The Pathhead Choir perform this new music at three concerts around the Lothians, conducted by choir leaders Sophie Bancroft and Gina Rae and accompanied by jazz pianist Dave Milligan on piano. The concerts will include the five new songs arranged for the choir, and the three other songs also written by The Pathhead Choir Songwriting…
Continue Reading Pathhead Choir performing at three concerts
Brunton events in June
While the Brunton remains closed for repair, some of their events will be staged elsewhere in Musselburgh. EVENTS AT LORETTO SCHOOL THEATRE, MILLHILL Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton star in The Brunton’s screening of The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry (12A) at Loretto School Theatre on Tuesday 6 June at 7.30pm. Harold is an ordinary man who has passed through life, living on…
Coronation celebrated in Winchburgh with tree planting
Winchburgh has celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III by holding a party and planting a tree, 70 years after a tree was planted for his late mother. The party took place at Winchburgh Community Centre with more than 40 people from Winchburgh Senior Citizens Club and Good Companions Group invited to enjoy afternoon tea…
Continue Reading Coronation celebrated in Winchburgh with tree planting
Five things you need to know today
Hidden Door 2023 Everything begins at the biggest office party in town later today. The Hidden Door regulars really do hunt down (and find) the best venues in town. Just before this building becomes a building site, they have taken it over for five days of music, arts and culture. The team of volunteers have…