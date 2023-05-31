A brand new Scottish crisp brand created by a much-loved Scottish snack producer has officially hit the shelves across the country’s biggest supermarkets following a major makeover.

Taylors Snacks can now be picked up in the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury’s, marking the first time customers can buy the newly launched crisp brand, which replaces the well-known Mackie’s crisps and popcorn.

Producing more than 500,000 packets of crisps per week, the firm is hoping that its supermarket presence will continue to drive its exponential growth.

James Taylor, Managing Director at Taylors Snacks, said: “We’ve been on a journey in the past year, refining market insight and crafting a Taylors brand that we’re all so proud of. We’re delighted some of the country’s leading supermarkets have taken to the new look straight away.

“By placing it on the snack aisles around the country, we’re hoping that it allows new customers to fall in love with our produce, while keeping the crisps accessible to our long-standing customers.”

It is the latest chapter in the Taylors Snacks story following the Taylor family’s purchase of remaining shares in Mackie’s Crisps last year from its joint venture partners, the Mackie family.

The newly branded Taylors Snacks encompasses the same popular crisps that was central to the success of Mackie’s Crisps but under the new-look Taylors brand, reflecting the company’s new ownership. Mackie’s of Scotland continues to produce Scotland’s most popular ice cream and chocolate from its Aberdeenshire farm.

From pickled onion to classic sea salt flavours, the much-loved crisps will also feature in Morrisons, Asda and a range of convenience stores across Scotland, with other key stockists and dates still to be named.

The impressive listing news comes at a crucial chapter in the Taylors story, with the firm investing more than £400,000 into TV, radio and digital out of home marketing over the next six months, and featuring on national TV for the first time.

James added: “Our main goal is to become a household snack brand across the whole of the UK – and with loads in the works at Taylors Snacks right now, we feel we’re on the right track.

“To have the confidence of a number of the big retailers shows we’re in a strong place at Taylors Snacks at the moment and we can’t wait to continue to grow our brilliant brand.”

The Perthshire-based joint venture company, founded in 2009, was called Mackie’s at Taypack, which reflected the joint investment of both family businesses.

The venture paired the leading Mackie’s of Scotland brand and retail expertise with the production and potato growing expertise from the Taylors’ former potato processing business, Taypack. The Taylor family purchased the remaining shares of the joint venture in 2022.

Produced near the fourth-generation Taylor farm, Taylors Snacks is set to become a leading Scottish snacks brand with a continued dedication towards making high quality, delicious crisps and snacks.

For more information on Taylor’s Snacks, visit: https://www.taylorssnacks.com

Like this: Like Loading...