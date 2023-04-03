Police in Edinburgh have appealed for information following a hit and run involving a car and a pedestrian.


A man was walking in Lochend Park, around 8.15pm on Sunday, 2 April, 2023, when he was struck by a black Audi.

Emergency services attended and the 21-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

The car left the scene prior to the police arriving.

Around 8.45pm on Sunday, 2 April, 2023 a black Audi was found on Maplewood Park, with an attempt made to set it alight.

There were no reports of any injuries and the vehicle was uplifted. Officers believe this vehicle may be linked to the earlier incident.

Acting Detective Inspector Steven Gray from Gayfield CID said: “Our enquiries into both these incidents, which we believe are linked, are ongoing.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the initial crash or a vehicle leaving the scene, who has not already spoken to us to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone with any information on the car in Maplewood Park or who has dash cam footage which may assist us to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3398 of 2 April, 2023. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

