An Edinburgh care company has put a call out for staff as it expands to fill the gap left by struggling social care services.

Eidyn Care is a multi-award-winning, private, care-at-home organisation run by Andrew and Rebecca McLennon. Combining their nursing and consulting expertise, the couple launched the business in 2017 to provide palliative care at home for people across Edinburgh. The company has recently tripled in size, having acquired another care company with the help of business advisors dealmakers.co.uk – and now has 170 clients across Edinburgh and Fife – with requests from potential customers every day.

“We train our teams to provide personal care, but we are seeing an increasing need to provide companionship to older or vulnerable people who are suffering from loneliness since the pandemic,” said Andrew. “We have therefore expanded to provide a joined up and measured approach, ensuring people get the best possible support tailored to their needs – but are noticing that the demand for care is outstripping the supply or actual carers.”

The majority of people joining Eidyn Care to support the customers are women between the ages of 40 – 60, looking for supplementary income or wanting to provide for their local community. According to Age UK, 100,000 elderly people in Scotland feel lonely most or all of the time and Andrew and Rebecca are determined to tackle that with their growth plan.

Jonathan Jay, founder of Dealmakers, added: “The wonderful team at Eidyn is already helping hundreds of people in the region through their professional and compassionate care at home services, with an eye on delivering quality care to more of those in need, providing dignity to them and saving them thousands on care home costs.”

Andrew and Rebecca McLennon

