The Royal High School Preservation Trust (RHSPT) has signed a formal lease with the City of Edinburgh Council to cement a deal which has been years in the making.
The work to convert the former school into the new National Centre for Music are now beginning.
William Gray Muir, Chairman of the Royal High School Preservation Trust, said: “This is a significant milestone for the former Royal High School and the delivery of our shared vision for a new world-class centre for music education and public performance.
“Having planned for so long to conserve and protect the building for the City and the nation it is hugely exciting for the Trust to take possession of it at last and move ahead with restoration plans later this year. I must give great credit to our partners at City of Edinburgh Council for the support and assistance over recent months that has led to this point.
“As we prepare to move ahead into the redevelopment phase in the months ahead, we look forward to collaborating closely with the local community as we keep them up to date on progress.”
Council Leader Cammy Day said: “It’s great news that work is about to start on this iconic building, set in the heart of our World Heritage Site. The new centre for music education and public performance will be a standard bearer for the Capital and Scotland more widely. I look forward to seeing the upcoming works to preserve and invest in this historic city centre building.
“I am sure that the Royal High School Preservation Trust will do an excellent job in transforming the site and that the centre will enjoy great success in the years to come.”
RBS and Code First Girls in coding partnership
Royal Bank of Scotland partnered with Code First Girls, the largest provider of free coding courses and linked employment opportunities for women in the UK, to establish a bespoke recruitment drive for displaced Ukrainian women. The programme is a first-of-its-kind in Scotland and will provide valuable career opportunities for displaced women in coding and software…
Continue Reading RBS and Code First Girls in coding partnership
RV Petrel incident in Leith – 15 taken to hospital
Fifteen people have been taken to hospital after an incident in Leith Docks at 8.30am this morning. A further 10 people have been released after treatment at the scene. The RV Petrel is now lying at a 45 degree angle in Imperial Dry Dock after an incident this morning which may be linked to the…
Continue Reading RV Petrel incident in Leith – 15 taken to hospital
New appointment at Christie & Co
Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has strengthened its Scottish hospitality team with the appointment of Simon Watson in its Edinburgh office. Simon joins Christie & Co following 22 years with Caledonian Heritable Ltd, most recently as their Senior Business Development Manager. He brings with him extensive industry experience and knowledge of the Scottish hospitality sector.…
Major incident in Leith Imperial Dry Dock – PHOTOS
The RV Petrel which was berthed in Imperial Dry Dock in Leith was dislodged this morning apparently by the high winds. It is now lying at a 45 degree angle and all emergency services are on the scene. Major incident at Leith Imperial Dry Dock as ship RV Petrel owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allenis…
Continue Reading Major incident in Leith Imperial Dry Dock – PHOTOS
Edinburgh-based finance recruiters warn of damage to Scottish industry
Bosses at Scotland’s leading financial services recruiter warn that a failure to match the recent Budget’s childcare promises will damage the country’s economy and set back gender parity. Core-Asset Consulting is urging whoever will be SNP Leader to make it an immediate priority, in order for key sectors, such as financial services, legal and…
Continue Reading Edinburgh-based finance recruiters warn of damage to Scottish industry
Ship blown over in Leith docks in high winds
The RV Petrel was blown over this morning sitting in the dry dock in Leith. The research and survey vessel built in 2003 was in the Imperial Dry Dock in Leith next to Dales Marine Services, presumably for repair. It appears that high winds have caught the 76.45 metre long ship and tipped it over…
Continue Reading Ship blown over in Leith docks in high winds