The Royal High School Preservation Trust (RHSPT) has signed a formal lease with the City of Edinburgh Council to cement a deal which has been years in the making.

The work to convert the former school into the new National Centre for Music are now beginning.

William Gray Muir, Chairman of the Royal High School Preservation Trust, said: “This is a significant milestone for the former Royal High School and the delivery of our shared vision for a new world-class centre for music education and public performance.

“Having planned for so long to conserve and protect the building for the City and the nation it is hugely exciting for the Trust to take possession of it at last and move ahead with restoration plans later this year. I must give great credit to our partners at City of Edinburgh Council for the support and assistance over recent months that has led to this point.

“As we prepare to move ahead into the redevelopment phase in the months ahead, we look forward to collaborating closely with the local community as we keep them up to date on progress.”

Council Leader Cammy Day said: “It’s great news that work is about to start on this iconic building, set in the heart of our World Heritage Site. The new centre for music education and public performance will be a standard bearer for the Capital and Scotland more widely. I look forward to seeing the upcoming works to preserve and invest in this historic city centre building.

“I am sure that the Royal High School Preservation Trust will do an excellent job in transforming the site and that the centre will enjoy great success in the years to come.”

www.rhspt.org

What the school will look like after renovation

Like this: Like Loading...