An Edinburgh scaffolding firm has announced the launch of a new division, expanding the services it offers and paving the way for continued growth.

City Access Scaffolding has invested in a new Specialist Access Division, headed by divisional director, David Ritchie. The expansion is a key part of the firm’s strategic growth plan, with Ritchie’s extensive experience in the sector allowing him to lead his team to deliver a seamless service across all projects.

Established in 2014, City Access Scaffolding (CAS) has experienced consistently strong growth, earning a reputation for professionalism and reliability and winning several industry awards. The firm has secured significant contracts, with projects including Edinburgh’s high profile Gleneagles Townhouse, intricate work on Scottish Government headquarters at St Andrew’s House and a Historic Environment Scotland contract to provide scaffolding services for sites across Scotland including the iconic Edinburgh Castle.

The new Specialist Access Division will allow the firm to undertake additional projects and to provide a comprehensive service for all clients, covering high level maintenance, repairs and installations in addition to their full scaffold services. City Access is known for a strong commitment to training and developing apprentices, and this same commitment will continue in the new division, opening up new potential for training and learning to apprentices across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Performance Director Kirsty Allan commented, “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome David to the team and to offer our clients these additional services. It’s become increasingly important as rope access allows our team to undertake inspections, surveys, installations and even repairs for projects where full scaffold services are not required or not possible. As we enter our tenth year in business with continued growth and expansion into our new headquarters, we’re really excited by the potential for our new division.

David Ritchie

David has a wealth of experience in the sector and he shares our ethos of providing exceptional customer service for every project, every time. He has a strong team in place who are already delivering great results and helping the business widen our reach and maximise our potential.”

David Ritchie, Specialist Access Director said: “It’s a pleasure to be part of City Access Scaffolding. I’ve known the directors for several years and have been impressed with the way they’ve built the company, and particularly with their focus on customer service while also looking after the well-being of every member of their team. It’s a positive place to work and it feels like a great fit. Having worked in the sector for over 15 years it’s great to have a fresh challenge and the new division means the business now offers an unrivalled range of services.”

